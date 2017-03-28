Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Smart & Final Stores updated its FY17 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 360,319 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.52 million, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 0.27. Smart & Final Stores has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 26,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $405,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,191.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Hirz sold 111,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $1,291,810.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smart & Final Stores from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart & Final Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/smart-final-stores-inc-sfs-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company serves household and business customers through approximately two store banners, including Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. The Company operates through two business segments: Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. The Smart & Final segment is based in Commerce, California and includes over 90 legacy Smart & Final stores and approximately 130 Extra! format stores, which focus on household and business customers and are located in California, Arizona and Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.