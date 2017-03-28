SkyWest, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) – Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SkyWest in a research report issued on Friday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for SkyWest’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SkyWest from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) opened at 34.90 on Monday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company earned $758.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after buying an additional 435,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,235,000 after buying an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,602,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,149,000 after buying an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,651,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,749,000 after buying an additional 109,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $223,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,081 shares of company stock valued at $675,689 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.37%.
About SkyWest
Skywest, Inc is a holding company for approximately two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet. SkyWest Airlines provides regional jet and turboprop service to airports located in the Midwestern and Western United States.
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.