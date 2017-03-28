Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Recently, Simon Property announced the extension of its $2 billion stock repurchase program by two years. Also, in January, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share. Nevertheless, rising online sales has emerged as a pressing concern as it curtails the demand for retail real estate space, thereby affecting occupancy and rent growth. While the company is striving to counter such pressure through various initiatives, the implementation of such measures requires a decent upfront cost and is anticipated to limit any robust growth in its profit margins in the near term. Also, hike in the interest rate has added to its woes. As such, though over the past one month, shares of Simon Property outperformed the Zacks-categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Retail industry, lately its full year 2017 estimates moved south.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $247.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) opened at 166.15 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.07.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post $6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/simon-property-group-inc-spg-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 119.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,623,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,320,000 after buying an additional 2,211,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $280,251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,732,000. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 457.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,129,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,879,000 after buying an additional 927,203 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,245,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.