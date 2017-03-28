Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.82 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) opened at 21.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Silver Wheaton Corp. had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $258 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silver Wheaton Corp. will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 2,402.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 39.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,520,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,791,000 after buying an additional 995,100 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 241.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 1,142.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 256,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 236,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 109,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 672,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Wheaton Corp. Company Profile

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

