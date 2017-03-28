Sii Investments Inc. WI Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Lowe fs LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11,938.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.26 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

In related news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,610,119.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $603,133.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock worth $2,756,586. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

