Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sigma Designs to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) opened at 6.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Sigma Designs Inc has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm’s market cap is $230.71 million.

SIGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark Co. decreased their price target on Sigma Designs from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

