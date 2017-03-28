Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWIR. Vetr lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) opened at 27.70 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company earned $163 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.06 million. Sierra Wireless had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/sierra-wireless-inc-swir-stock-rating-lowered-by-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 56.0% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 288,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 221,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,090,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc offers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) cellular embedded wireless modules and gateways. The Company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises. It operates through three segments: OEM Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.