Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.50. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) traded down 6.63% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 227,647 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 77.21. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Charles E. Levine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.55, for a total value of C$137,750.00. Also, insider Philippe Frederic Guillemette sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.05, for a total value of C$36,598.65. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,881 and sold 64,839 shares valued at $1,762,820.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc offers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) cellular embedded wireless modules and gateways. The Company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises. It operates through three segments: OEM Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

