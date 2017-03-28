Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Grows By 42.9%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,725 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 626,854 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $172,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises, during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sykes Enterprises, by 238.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises, by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Sykes Enterprises, by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) opened at 28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.71. Sykes Enterprises, has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business earned $389.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. Sykes Enterprises, had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sykes Enterprises, in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

About Sykes Enterprises,

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena. The Company provides an array of customer contact management solutions to a range of clients in communications, financial services, technology or consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industry verticals.

