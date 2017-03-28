Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) Increases By 57.5%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,684 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 548,297 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sino-Global Shipping America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, COO Zhi Kang Huang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) opened at 2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.90. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services.

