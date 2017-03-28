Short Interest in INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) Expands By 57.7%

INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INCR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,543,998 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 978,967 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCR. Zacks Investment Research cut INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut INC Research Holdings from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on INC Research Holdings in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other INC Research Holdings news, VP Gregory S. Rush sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $147,006.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,195.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $397,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,136 shares of company stock worth $1,447,611 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in INC Research Holdings by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) opened at 43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. INC Research Holdings has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $263 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that INC Research Holdings will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

