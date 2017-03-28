Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Declines By 35.1%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,880 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 1,327,821 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,315 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) opened at 37.17 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm earned $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other CSG Systems International news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $796,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,445.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Wiese sold 26,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $1,009,176.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,661 shares of company stock worth $1,978,409. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of service providers’ customer interactions, from the activation of customer accounts, to the support of various service activities, and through the presentment, collection and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

