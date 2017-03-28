Shelton Capital Management Has $3,674,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 11.4% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/shelton-capital-management-has-3674000-position-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Vetr lowered Merck & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.27 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Merck & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,094.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.