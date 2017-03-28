Shawbrook Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70 (SHAW)

Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) opened at 315.30 on Tuesday. Shawbrook Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 117.30 and a one year high of GBX 323.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 789.83 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.51.

In other news, insider Steve Pateman sold 70,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £189,717.63 ($238,428.59).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAW. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on Shawbrook Group PLC from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.20 ($3.85).

About Shawbrook Group PLC

