Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

