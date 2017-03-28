Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Director Shaoyang Shen Purchases 15,000 Shares

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director Shaoyang Shen purchased 15,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.20 per share, with a total value of C$198,000.00.

Shaoyang Shen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Shaoyang Shen acquired 17,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,150.00.

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) opened at 14.96 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.70 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

