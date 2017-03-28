Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Director Shaoyang Shen Purchases 17,000 Shares

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director Shaoyang Shen purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$220,150.00.

Shaoyang Shen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Shaoyang Shen purchased 15,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.20 per share, with a total value of C$198,000.00.

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) opened at 14.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.70 billion. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.79.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

