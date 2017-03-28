Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, insider Patrick Beverley Carlson purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,497,000.00. Also, Director William Mcadam purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$174,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 334,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,368.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) opened at 22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company’s market capitalization is $7.96 billion. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

