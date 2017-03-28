Insider Selling: Servicesource International Inc (SREV) CEO Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Christopher Carrington sold 3,125 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $12,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) opened at 3.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Servicesource International Inc has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $327.25 million.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in Servicesource International by 472.5% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 1,334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 1,101,614 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Servicesource International by 26.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 515,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in Servicesource International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 61,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Servicesource International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that improve enterprise revenue relationships. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI). Based on the science of Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), the Company provides business to business (B2B) companies with technology-enabled services and solutions that allow growing and retaining revenue from existing customers, directly or through a channel.

