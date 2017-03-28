Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) Director Al Gossett Purchases 100,000 Shares

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Director Al Gossett bought 100,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,564.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) traded up 0.57% on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 174,050 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $217.86 million. Sequential Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sequential Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 248,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 144,225 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQBG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on Sequential Brands Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on Sequential Brands Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

