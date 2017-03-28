Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,076 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.81% of Sensient Technologies worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) opened at 79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.92. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post $3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $158,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

