SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SemGroup Corp provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, blending, marketing and other midstream services to producers, refiners of petroleum products and others market participants located in Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States of America. The Company operates in the pipeline gathering and processing segments of the natural gas midstream industry in the U.S. and Canada. It conducts its business through seven business segments- SemCrude, SemStream, SemLogistics, SemMexico, SemCanada Crude, SemGas and SemCAMS. Its asset base includes pipelines, gathering systems, storage facilities, terminals, processing plants, blending facilities and other distribution assets. It also maintains and operates storage, terminal and marine facilities in the U.K. and operates a network of liquid asphalt cement terminals throughout Mexico. SemGroup Corp is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) opened at 33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00. SemGroup Corp has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business earned $402.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SemGroup Corp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Carlin G. Conner acquired 7,500 shares of SemGroup Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $251,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,546.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Mcadam acquired 5,000 shares of SemGroup Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,638.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp by 1,516.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp by 446.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 870,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 711,117 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 228,642 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp during the second quarter worth $921,000.

SemGroup Corp Company Profile

