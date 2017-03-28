Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.65 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) opened at 46.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business earned $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $353,592.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,078.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $75,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,642 shares of company stock valued at $940,894 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

