SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Receives $16.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) opened at 18.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $267.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. It owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. It has a diversified portfolio of approximately 10 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States. Its theme parks feature a range of rides, shows and other attractions.

