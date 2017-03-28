Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Ford Motor Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ford Motor Company’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ford Motor Company had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm earned $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on F. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Ford Motor Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Vetr downgraded Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ford Motor Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Instinet lifted their target price on Ford Motor Company from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor Company news, insider David L. Schoch sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $629,230.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,861.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,434 shares of company stock worth $2,669,750. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor Company’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

