Scotiabank Analysts Give Halcon Resources Co. (HK) a $15.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised Halcon Resources from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial Corp. raised Halcon Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens raised Halcon Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halcon Resources from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wunderlich raised Halcon Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) opened at 7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $638.77 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Halcon Resources has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 3,894.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

