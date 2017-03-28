Scotiabank Lowers Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Price Target to C$6.75

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Klondex Mines from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Klondex Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.95.

Shares of Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) opened at 5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Klondex Mines has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $978.76 million.

In related news, Director William Matlack sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total value of C$32,472.00. Also, Director Blair Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$645,000.00. Insiders sold 382,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,323 in the last quarter.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

