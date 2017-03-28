Scisys Plc (SSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scisys Plc (LON:SSY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Scisys Plc (LON:SSY) opened at 106.00 on Tuesday. Scisys Plc has a one year low of GBX 65.00 and a one year high of GBX 117.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.16. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 30.78 million.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Scisys Plc in a research report on Monday.

About Scisys Plc

SCISYS PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in developing information technology (IT) services. The Company develops application solutions and products, and provides supporting services. The Company provides IT services to corporations and public sector organizations through four divisions: Space; Enterprise Solutions & Defence (ESD); Media & Broadcast (M&B), and Xibis Ltd.

