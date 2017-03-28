Savannah Resources Plc’s (SAV) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Resources Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Savannah Resources Plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Savannah Resources Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 97.50 ($1.23).

Shares of Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) opened at 5.00 on Tuesday. Savannah Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.90 and a one year high of GBX 7.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 22.55 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/savannah-resources-plcs-sav-corporate-rating-reaffirmed-at-northland-securities.html.

About Savannah Resources Plc

Savannah Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi -commodity and multi-geographic development company. The Company’s principal activities include the exploration for copper in Oman and enhancement of the Company’s heavy mineral sands Project in Mozambique. The Company’s segments include Oman Copper, Mozambique Mineral Sands, Headquarter administration and corporate, and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.