Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $34.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 30.56 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $1.68 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $63.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 333.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($2.37) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,181,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 737.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

