Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) opened at 12.99 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $636.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $5,250,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

