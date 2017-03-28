Sanford Fitch Sells 3,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sanford Fitch sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $279,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at 93.27 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $3.45. Masimo had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm earned $183.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Masimo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Masimo by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Masimo to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

