Splunk Inc (SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson set a $83.00 price target on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) opened at 60.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.30 billion.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.15 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Splunk Inc (SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/sanford-c-bernstein-begins-coverage-on-splunk-inc-splk-updated-updated.html.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $856,815.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,563 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,804. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Splunk by 516.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 968,979 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after buying an additional 811,681 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 135,111 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 500.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Splunk by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 809,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Splunk by 11.2% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. It operates through the development and marketing of software solutions segment, which enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.