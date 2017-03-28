salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $102.50 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com, inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.06.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 81.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.88 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $84.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com, inc. news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $857,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,145,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,084,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,833 shares of company stock worth $299,899 and have sold 1,134,479 shares worth $89,718,158. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 278.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com, inc.

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

