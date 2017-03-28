salesforce.com, inc.’s (CRM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 81.61 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.88 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/salesforce-com-inc-crm-rating-reiterated-by-wedbush-updated.html.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $857,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,084,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,833 shares of company stock worth $299,899 and sold 1,134,479 shares worth $89,718,158. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 278.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.