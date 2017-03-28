salesforce.com, inc.’s (CRM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale set a $98.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) remained flat at $81.61 during trading on Friday. 3,403,008 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 313.88 and a beta of 1.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. salesforce.com, inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 353 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $29,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia G. Robbins sold 2,935 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $205,009.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,833 shares of company stock worth $299,899 and have sold 1,146,979 shares worth $90,592,158. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 62,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the second quarter worth $303,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

