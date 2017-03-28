RWE AG (RWE) PT Set at €16.50 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has been given a €16.50 ($17.93) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank Ag set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a €18.40 ($20.00) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €13.40 ($14.57) price target on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE AG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.53 ($16.88).

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) traded down 2.02% during midday trading on Monday, reaching €14.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.73 and its 200-day moving average is €13.17. The company’s market capitalization is €9.10 billion. RWE AG has a 52-week low of €10.65 and a 52-week high of €16.45.

About RWE AG

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

