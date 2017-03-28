RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has been given a €15.00 ($16.30) price target by Commerzbank Ag in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. HSBC Holdings plc set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale set a €14.80 ($16.09) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.50 ($19.02) target price on shares of RWE AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.53 ($16.88).

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) opened at 14.80 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is €9.10 billion. RWE AG has a 52 week low of €10.65 and a 52 week high of €16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.73 and a 200-day moving average of €13.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RWE AG (RWE) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/rwe-ag-rwe-given-a-15-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-ag-analysts.html.

RWE AG Company Profile

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.