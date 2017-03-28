Russell S. Fryer Sells 16,650 Shares of Western Uranium Co (WSTRF) Stock

Western Uranium Co (NASDAQ:WSTRF) Director Russell S. Fryer sold 16,650 shares of Western Uranium stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Western Uranium Co (NASDAQ:WSTRF) opened at 1.3413 on Tuesday. Western Uranium Co has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company’s market capitalization is $23.98 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00.

