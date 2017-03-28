Russell Pantermuehl Sells 5,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $526,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Russell Pantermuehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $206,020.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 98.94 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The company’s market cap is $8.92 billion.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $185 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.45 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,761,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,517,000 after buying an additional 621,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,736,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,917,000 after buying an additional 598,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,959,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,194,000 after buying an additional 167,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,324,000 after buying an additional 380,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eton Park Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,478,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,381,000 after buying an additional 644,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

