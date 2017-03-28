Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Standex Int'l Corp. (SXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Standex Int'l Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Standex Int'l Corp. by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex Int'l Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Standex Int'l Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Standex Int'l Corp. by 45.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex Int'l Corp. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) opened at 95.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Standex Int'l Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Standex Int'l Corp. had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business earned $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standex Int'l Corp. will post $4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Standex Int'l Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int'l Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Standex Int'l Corp. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Standex Int'l Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other Standex Int'l Corp. news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $87,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $147,882.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,809.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,545 shares of company stock valued at $245,229. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Standex Int'l Corp.

Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company is a manufacturer of a range of products and services for diverse commercial and industrial market segments. The Company has 11 operating segments, aggregated and organized into five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics.

