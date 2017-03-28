Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cna Financial Corp by 26.9% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cna Financial Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 807,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cna Financial Corp by 872.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 368,614 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cna Financial Corp by 86.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,071,000 after buying an additional 514,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cna Financial Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) opened at 43.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Cna Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Cna Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Macquarie lowered Cna Financial Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Cna Financial Corp news, CEO Dino Robusto purchased 12,000 shares of Cna Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $502,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. Its Specialty segment provides a range of professional, financial, and specialty property, and casualty products and services.

