Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 622,986 B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 622,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of B2Gold Corp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after buying an additional 193,314 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,528,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after buying an additional 3,175,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,333,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 296,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 1,423,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 677,575 shares during the period.

Shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) opened at 2.97 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America Corp started coverage on B2Gold Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

