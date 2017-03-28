Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 272,930 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 272,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 357.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 757,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 591,944 shares during the last quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $5,985,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,659,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 309,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $4,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) opened at 16.56 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Instinet initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,787.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Donahue purchased 28,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels. The Company’s segment is investment in hotel properties. The Company conducts its operations through its operating partnership, XHR LP. The Company owns approximately 50 lodging properties, with a total of over 12,550 rooms.

