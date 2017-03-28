Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1,638,000 in PAREXEL International Co. (PRXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRXL. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of PAREXEL International by 17.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAREXEL International by 187.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the third quarter valued at $239,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PAREXEL International by 5.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAREXEL International during the third quarter valued at $275,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) opened at 62.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.82. PAREXEL International Co. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered PAREXEL International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc lowered PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered PAREXEL International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, SVP Sybrand Pretorius sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $524,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $647,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gadi Saarony sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $150,055.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAREXEL International Company Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

