Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1,629,000 in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRCD. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brocade Communications Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) opened at 12.52 on Tuesday. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $581.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brocade Communications Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brocade Communications Systems’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brocade Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Brocade Communications Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Carney sold 1,050,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $13,104,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Odonnell sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $78,487.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,865.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

