Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1,584,000 in CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc (CLCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CLCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $8,662,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,156,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,120,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Finally, VHCP Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CLCD) opened at 46.525 on Tuesday. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLCD. Barclays PLC cut CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $52.00 price target on CoLucid Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair cut CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoLucid Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In other news, insider Bernice Kuca sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $27,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda C. Hogan sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $90,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,327 shares of company stock valued at $224,385. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a Phase III clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a small molecule for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Its product candidates address the needs of migraine patients, including those with cardiovascular risk factors or stable cardiovascular disease and those dissatisfied with existing therapies.

