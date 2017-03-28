Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Spartan Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAR. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) opened at 7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $353,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 344,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Forbes sold 8,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,450 shares of company stock worth $404,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

