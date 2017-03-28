Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ingevity Corp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,314,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 337.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 751,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 580,188 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $18,404,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,931,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,134,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $8,663,000.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) opened at 61.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 73.65.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Ingevity Corp’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $64.00 target price on Ingevity Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

