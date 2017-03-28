Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Godaddy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,006,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,941,000 after buying an additional 798,491 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,445,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,709,000 after buying an additional 411,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,151,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after buying an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) opened at 36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company’s market capitalization is $3.27 billion. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other Godaddy news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 58,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $2,055,433.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,759.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Auguste Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,864 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

